As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 2, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., a burger world tour, Texas Trippin’ in wine country, a new apothecary in San Antonio, chatting with Ma Harper and more.

After an epic global showdown, Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio presents the Top 5 World Burgers, each representing local flavors of their region. Fiona takes us there for a burger tour and to learn how you can cast your vote for your favorite World Burger. Plus, we learn about their puppy partnership with San Antonio Pets Alive for a special adoption event.

Jen takes us to K Estate Winery & Vineyards, formerly Kuhlman Cellars, in the Texas Hill Country, for a winemaking lesson and a tasting.

It’s part apothecary, part café and part modern general store where you’ll find local tea and high-quality goods. We check out the new Wildcraft General near downtown San Antonio, and learn about its roots.

We chat with the writer and director of “Boyfighter,” Julia Weisberg Cortés, about the film and how it’s being showcased in festivals from Texas to Tribeca.

Jen visits Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen on the East Side for New Orleans vibes and great conversation with owner Ma Harper.

We also give you a sneak peek inside Sisters in the Park, a vintage shop in Olmos Park.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.