As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 27, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we try chocolate cake, go high speed racing, and get an important update from The UT San Antonio Institute of Texans Culture!

Our Question of the Day: Take any pictures of you pets being cozy this weekend? Show them off here, then look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Need a recipe to celebrate National Chocolate Cake day? Dani’s Desserts shows us how they make their cake to die for, with their Death by Chocolate cake to sweeten up your day.

It’s not a rail yard it’s the front yard. See this one of a kind Happy Space Train House with a train in the front lawn with.

The Sharks are back and hunting for the next great product. Season 18 casting calls are live, click here to learn more

The UT San Antonio Institute of Texans Culture is getting a new look and location, see the reopening January 29, 2026.

Jada goes adrenaline searching, watch her hit top speeds at K1 Speed.

Espinoza and Brock Law stop by to share some facts about workers rights that you may not have known.

More options are coming to families. Catholic Schools - Archdiocese of San Antonio shows us a tool to help your family find the right a Catholic education.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.