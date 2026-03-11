Skip to main content
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Record breaking roller coasters, a charity golf tournament, Lenten specials & more

Matthew Ybarra

The Barracuda Strike - SeaWorld (TIMOTHY ADKINS, TIM ADKINS MEDIA)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m. record breaking roller coasters, a charity golf tournament, Lenten specials and more.

Eva’s Heroes is getting ready for their Adventure Race & Picnic. It’s a one-of-a-kind event taking place on Saturday, March 14, designed for people of all abilities.

Looking for great Asian food Jada visits Wok This Way, open 7 days a week and offering specials for the Lenten season.

Full of Joy golf tournament raising awareness in the deaf community with food, fun and golf with a twist.

SeaWorld is getting ready to debut their newest roller coaster - The Barracuda Strike. It’s the tallest inverted family coaster in North America.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10:30 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

