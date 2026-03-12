Skip to main content
Clear icon
55º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Corpus Christi could run out of water. How would it impact San Antonio?
🚨Weather whiplash ahead🚨, another strong front late Sunday
Kerrville benefit concert with ‘Forrest Gump’ actor scrapped
Texas students with disabilities struggle to qualify for extra school voucher funds
Ginuwine, Soulja Boy and Ying Yang Twins headline SeaWorld San Antonio’s concert series lineup
Heading to a beach for spring break? These are areas in Texas that have elevated levels of fecal matter
“Slowly killing us on the inside”: A family of 6 at Texas’ Dilley ICE detention center begs for freedom
San Antonio man denies involvement in setting his wife’s ex-husband’s house on fire, investigators say
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting death of his father in 2024
Man accused of taking secret photos of women, teen girl inside northeast Bexar County store

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 12, 2026

Soccer with professionals, clubhouse for adults, new Kerrville playground, performing arts & more

Matthew Ybarra

Guadalupe Academy preserves Mexican culture through dance (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m. soccer with professionals, clubhouse for adults, new Kerrville playground, performing arts and more.

We’re hitting the turf, putting our skills to the test against San Antonio’s professional soccer team, San Antonio FC.

Recommended Videos

Jen visits the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center and has a passionate conversation with the Director of Education on how they are preserving art at their venue.

They help people with mental illnesses lead better lives. Today, Jen shines a nonprofit spotlight on San Antonio Clubhouse.

Celebrate the opening of Kerrville’s rebuilt playground opening the March 16 sponsored by WoodmanLife.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10:30 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...