As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 12, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m. soccer with professionals, clubhouse for adults, new Kerrville playground, performing arts and more.

We’re hitting the turf, putting our skills to the test against San Antonio’s professional soccer team, San Antonio FC.

Recommended Videos

Jen visits the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center and has a passionate conversation with the Director of Education on how they are preserving art at their venue.

They help people with mental illnesses lead better lives. Today, Jen shines a nonprofit spotlight on San Antonio Clubhouse.

Celebrate the opening of Kerrville’s rebuilt playground opening the March 16 sponsored by WoodmanLife.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10:30 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.