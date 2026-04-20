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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 20, 2026

Fiesta feet, street corn & the ultimate party menu

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Hess Street Foods (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 - The perfect shoes to get you through Fiesta in style, an easy DIY Street corn recipe you can make at home and the ultimate Fiesta party menu.

We’re just a few hours away from the Texas Cavaliers River Parade and there’s still time to get tickets. We learn a little more about the event.

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Fiesta Feet shows us their latest colorful creations. They’re 100% handmade Mexican-inspired leather shoe, that are the perfect compliment to your Fiesta outfit.

Hess Street Foods shows us an easy DIY Street Corn recipe so you can enjoy your favorite Fiesta snack anytime.

Graze and Wine creates the ultimate Fiesta Feast. We check out their special limited time menu.

Hotel Contessa is getting ready for the city’s biggest party. We find out their line up of events and the special menu they’re offering.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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