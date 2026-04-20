As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 20, 2026 Fiesta feet, street corn & the ultimate party menu Hess Street Foods (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 - The perfect shoes to get you through Fiesta in style, an easy DIY Street corn recipe you can make at home and the ultimate Fiesta party menu.
We’re just a few hours away from the Texas Cavaliers River Parade and there’s still time to
get tickets. We learn a little more about the event. Fiesta Feet shows us their latest colorful creations. They’re 100% handmade Mexican-inspired leather shoe, that are the perfect compliment to your Fiesta outfit. Hess Street Foods shows us an easy DIY Street Corn recipe so you can enjoy your favorite Fiesta snack anytime. Graze and Wine creates the ultimate Fiesta Feast. We check out their special limited time menu. Hotel Contessa is getting ready for the city’s biggest party. We find out their line up of events and the special menu they’re offering.
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About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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