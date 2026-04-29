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SA Live

As seen on Wednesday, April 29, 2026

One of the top female magicians in the world, the San Antonio river turns in a racetrack & help for people with head injuries

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

River Race (SAN ANTONIO RIVER AUTHORITY, 2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., We get a performance from The Magic of Jade, The San Antonio River turns into a racetrack & we meet a local nonprofit that helps people with head injuries.

She’s won awards all across the world - we get a special performance from The Magic of Jade and find out where you can see her perform live here in town.

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Whether you’re an amateur or professional paddler - you’re invited to Race the River. We find out about this unique event and how you can sign up.

Alamo Head Injury Association works to improve the quality of life and well-being of people with traumatic brain injuries. We chat with one person whose life was changed by this local nonprofit.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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