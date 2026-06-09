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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 9

A free Spurs watch party & how to soothe the Spurs anxiety

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

G Rugs (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Cheer with fans at this free Spurs watch party, how to soothe your Finals anxiety & show your Spurs spirit in a creative way.

There’s nothing like watching the NBA Finals with fellow fans, so the Pearl is hosting a free watch party. We find out what you need to know if you want to go & check out the delicious food you can also find there. If it get’s busy at the main watch party Otto’s Ice House is watching the game right by the river or if the comfy A/C.

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We went one-on-one with Spur Julian Champagnie right after one of his biggest games of the year and we discovered a thrilling tie to the NBA Finals.

Is your home a Spurs fans only zone? G Rugs can create any message or design you can come up with. We check out some of their Spurs inspired rugs and other fun creations.

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