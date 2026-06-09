As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 9

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Cheer with fans at this free Spurs watch party, how to soothe your Finals anxiety & show your Spurs spirit in a creative way.

There’s nothing like watching the NBA Finals with fellow fans, so the Pearl is hosting a free watch party. We find out what you need to know if you want to go & check out the delicious food you can also find there. If it get’s busy at the main watch party Otto’s Ice House is watching the game right by the river or if the comfy A/C.

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