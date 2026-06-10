As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 10, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Baklovah Bakery offering a tasty deal for the playoffs, a local coffee shop making Spurs-themed drinks & dinosaurs are back in SA.

Baklovah Bakery & Sweets has created a line of Spurs-themed dessert but they’re also offering Mention a FREE coffee or tea with any purchase of $25 or more through the end of the NBA Finals when you mention “SA Live.”

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Game 4 of the Finals is all the buzz & Cordura coffee shop is helping to keep your perked-up for the late night game with their Spurs-themed drinks.

The Doseum has brought back dinosaurs to the Alamo City with a brand-new exhibit. You can see them all summer and you can actually help bring them back to life because it’s a fully interactive experience.