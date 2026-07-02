As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 2, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., World-class magician brings his act to town, a local sommelier shares his tips wine picks for summer & what to do if you run into legal trouble over the holiday weekend.

He’s been called one of the top comedy magicians in the magic world, Nathan Coe Marsh is bringing his hilarious show to town. You can see him at The Magic Saloon till Sunday, July 5.

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Summer is for sipping, we meet a local sommelier who shares his top picks for summer wine. If you have more questions for a wine expert you can find him at The Newstand.

Buying a car is exciting, but it’s even better when you’re treated like family. Vara Chevrolet is proving hometown service still goes a long way. We chat about their generations of serving SA & how they’re celebrating 4th of July with lots of freebies for customers.

4th of July should be a day of fun but if your celebration takes an unexpected turn - it’s a good idea to know your legal rights. The LaHood Norton Goss Law Group shares some important tips on what to do and not doing a run in with the law. They’re available 24/7, if you ever need their help.