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SA Live

As seen on SA Live – Friday, July 10, 2026

Family fun, nostalgic treats, island flavors and your chance to support local favorites

Jada Pickett, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Screenshot (MILKSHAKE)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Jada heads to Family Power Sports to experience the thrill of off-road adventure. She learns about the longtime San Antonio business, takes ATVs and UTVs for a spin, and finds out why it’s become a go-to destination for powersports enthusiasts across South Texas.

Then, Jada satisfies her sweet tooth at The Milkshake Factory, a brand-new retro-inspired dessert shop serving handcrafted milkshakes, chocolates and nostalgic treats. She samples some of the shop’s best-selling creations and gets a look inside San Antonio’s newest sweet spot.

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Jen also stops by Flaming Wok, where fresh ingredients and bold flavors come together for delicious Asian-inspired dishes that are quickly becoming a local favorite.

Then, Jen visits Unko Maui’s for authentic Hawaiian comfort food before cooling off with a stop at Hokalani Ice, where colorful Hawaiian shave ice makes the perfect summertime treat.

Don’t forget, it’s time to cast your vote in SA Picks. Voting is now underway, giving the community the opportunity to support their favorite local restaurants, businesses and services. The voting period runs through July 22, and winners in each category will be announced during the week of August 10.

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