As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Boosting your health with a hot sauna workout & boosting your mornings with some back-to-school hacks.

Sweat Equity Infrared Saunas is San Antonio’s first premiere full spectrum infrared Sauna studio. They offer a variety of infrared sauna sweat sessions including Infrared Sauna Yoga Room, Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna cabins, Contrast Therapy w/Cold Plunge, Red Light therapy, and Infrared Cocoon.

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