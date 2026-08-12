Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
79º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Body camera footage shows violent confrontation between Michelle Barrientes Vela’s sons, SAPD
🥵100° today, tropics get active
‘It’s terrifying’: Mother says NISD’s 2-mile bus rule leaves 11-year-old without transportation
String of vehicle break-ins at Northeast Baptist Hospital has employees concerned
13-year-old boy arrested, charged with capital murder in 2025 shooting on West Side
Boerne heads to Little League World Series after judge dissolves temporary restraining order
SAFD firefighter arrested, placed on administrative duty, department says
3 suspects arrested in connection with deadly northeast Bexar County shooting, affidavits say

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026

Hot sauna work & back-to-school hacks for day 3 of Back-to-School Boost Week

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Beef Loving Texans (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Boosting your health with a hot sauna workout & boosting your mornings with some back-to-school hacks.

Sweat Equity Infrared Saunas is San Antonio’s first premiere full spectrum infrared Sauna studio. They offer a variety of infrared sauna sweat sessions including Infrared Sauna Yoga Room, Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna cabins, Contrast Therapy w/Cold Plunge, Red Light therapy, and Infrared Cocoon.

Recommended Videos

Qulture is known for their late-night dining -now they’re expanding to Qulture Flavor, a family-friendly option for their delicious food. They show us their new menu.

Back to school mornings can go from zero to chaos before you’ve even had your coffee. Princess and the Monkey Home Decor shares some clever hacks that can cut the crazy and save some time getting the kids out the door.

Tamales are getting a campfire twist. Beef Loving Texans makes their tamale skillet recipe. A fun breakfast dish that mixes the classic dish you love with some new fun flavors.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.