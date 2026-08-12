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SA Live

Beef & Egg Tamale Skillet

Recipe from Beef Loving Texans

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Beef Loving Texans (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Breakfast for dinner fans this ones for you. Between the beef & the eggs this protein-packed dish has a little something for everyone.

Ingredients:

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  • 12 ounces cooked beef (such as roast, steak or pot roast), cut into bite-size pieces or shredded
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 medium red or green bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 4 large eggs, beaten
  • 2 to 3 cups (2 ounces) baked or regular tortilla chips
  • 1 cup thick and chunky salsa
  • 1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend or Cheddar cheese (optional)

Toppings:

  • Additional salsa, sour cream, lime wedges, chopped avocado, chopped tomato, fresh chopped cilantro (optional)

Directions:

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add bell pepper and garlic; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until pepper is crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.

Add eggs and tortilla chips. Cook 30 to 60 seconds or until eggs begin to set, stirring constantly. Stir in beef and salsa; cook 2 to 4 minutes or until beef is heated through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Sprinkle with cheese, if desired; remove from heat. Let stand, uncovered, 1 minute. Serve with Toppings, as desired.

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