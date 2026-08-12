Beef & Egg Tamale Skillet

SAN ANTONIO – Breakfast for dinner fans this ones for you. Between the beef & the eggs this protein-packed dish has a little something for everyone.

Ingredients:

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12 ounces cooked beef (such as roast, steak or pot roast), cut into bite-size pieces or shredded

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 medium red or green bell pepper, chopped

1 teaspoon minced garlic

4 large eggs, beaten

2 to 3 cups (2 ounces) baked or regular tortilla chips

1 cup thick and chunky salsa

1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend or Cheddar cheese (optional)

Toppings:

Additional salsa, sour cream, lime wedges, chopped avocado, chopped tomato, fresh chopped cilantro (optional)

Directions:

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add bell pepper and garlic; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until pepper is crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.

Add eggs and tortilla chips. Cook 30 to 60 seconds or until eggs begin to set, stirring constantly. Stir in beef and salsa; cook 2 to 4 minutes or until beef is heated through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Sprinkle with cheese, if desired; remove from heat. Let stand, uncovered, 1 minute. Serve with Toppings, as desired.