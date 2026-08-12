Beef & Egg Tamale Skillet

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add bell pepper and garlic; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until pepper is crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.
Add eggs and tortilla chips. Cook 30 to 60 seconds or until eggs begin to set, stirring constantly. Stir in beef and salsa; cook 2 to 4 minutes or until beef is heated through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Sprinkle with cheese, if desired; remove from heat. Let stand, uncovered, 1 minute. Serve with Toppings, as desired.
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.