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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 17, 2026

Best of Back-to-School

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

GIRL GYM (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Starting the year off right, means starting with a good breakfast & lunch. JTA Wellness shows us how easy it is to make a complete morning meal, and they have lots of ideas for quick items & you can just grab & go.

Girl Gym is a place for the ladies to workout in a safe, supportive environment. We give a mini workout, perfect for getting into that back-to-school routine.

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Have you been doing all the right things but the scale isn’t moving? The issue could be something called “metabolic friction.” We chat with a doctor from My Optimal body who specializes in breaking through this barrier & help you drop the pounds.

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