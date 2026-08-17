As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 17, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Starting the year off right, means starting with a good breakfast & lunch. JTA Wellness shows us how easy it is to make a complete morning meal, and they have lots of ideas for quick items & you can just grab & go.

Girl Gym is a place for the ladies to workout in a safe, supportive environment. We give a mini workout, perfect for getting into that back-to-school routine.

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Juiceland is your local smoothie and juice bar serving superfood smoothies, raw juice, matcha lattes, salad and wraps. The shop is stocked daily with unique plant-based meals, step-by-step juice cleanses, tonics, and wellness shots to enhance vitality. We try out 5 of the newest items on their menu.

Have you been doing all the right things but the scale isn’t moving? The issue could be something called “metabolic friction.” We chat with a doctor from My Optimal body who specializes in breaking through this barrier & help you drop the pounds.