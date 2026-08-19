As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., We take the show on the road to the Hill Country for some good eats & some a one-of-a-kind hotels.

First stop is Longneck Manor, it’s a mix of wildlife conservation & a boutique hotel. You can have an unforgettable giraffe encounter, meet their rhinos or have a safari sleepover in their luxurious overnight rooms.

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You can step back in time at Hangar Hotel. It’s a stylish adult-only hotel featuring airplane memorabilia, USO history and the romance of the 1940s. Keep up with their social media to catch upcoming air shows.

The 1940’s theme continues right next door is the Airport Diner. It features a classic diner menu & stunning views of the airport runway.

Barbecue lovers this one’s for you. People from around the world travel to Blanco to get a taste of Old 300 BBQ. We get a taste of the menu & their signature BBQ sauce.

If you would like to help the Hill Country town of Boerne become the backdrop for a Hallmark Christmas Movie, you can vote here. The Texas destination is up for the Merriest Christmas town. Voting is now through September 4.