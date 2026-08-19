Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
‘I had to leave’: Veteran says unfair charges, tactics by HOA forced her to sell her home
Man accused of selling THC wax to undercover officer at North Side smoke shop, affidavit says
SAPD: Woman in custody after firing shots, pistol-whipping girlfriend during North Side money dispute
San Antonio considers 140+ fee increases in new budget
‘I wanted Malachi to be that miracle’: Family finds purpose in son’s organ donation
UTSA delays start of fall classes after attempted cybersecurity breach

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026

We go Texas Trippin’ to the Hill Country

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Jen at Airport Diner (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., We take the show on the road to the Hill Country for some good eats & some a one-of-a-kind hotels.

First stop is Longneck Manor, it’s a mix of wildlife conservation & a boutique hotel. You can have an unforgettable giraffe encounter, meet their rhinos or have a safari sleepover in their luxurious overnight rooms.

Recommended Videos

You can step back in time at Hangar Hotel. It’s a stylish adult-only hotel featuring airplane memorabilia, USO history and the romance of the 1940s. Keep up with their social media to catch upcoming air shows.

The 1940’s theme continues right next door is the Airport Diner. It features a classic diner menu & stunning views of the airport runway.

Barbecue lovers this one’s for you. People from around the world travel to Blanco to get a taste of Old 300 BBQ. We get a taste of the menu & their signature BBQ sauce.

If you would like to help the Hill Country town of Boerne become the backdrop for a Hallmark Christmas Movie, you can vote here. The Texas destination is up for the Merriest Christmas town. Voting is now through September 4.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.