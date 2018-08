SAN ANTONIO - OLLU alumna Chan‘Cellore Makanjuola will screen her short documentary, “Mr. Zoot Suit” starring OLLU Housekeeping Supervisor Moses Porras, on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on downtown San Antonio.

Her film will be shown as part of the “Hometown Heroes” block of the San Antonio Film Festival.

You can find more information about the Film Festival by visiting it's website.

