SAN ANTONIO - David Elder takes you inside What's Brewing?, San Antonio’s oldest coffee roaster and home to one of the largest collections of pinball machines in Texas (UPDATE: This is not the third largest pinball machine collection in Texas).

What's Brewing is located at 138 West Rhapsody Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216.

To get more information on the shop, head to their website.

