SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking to update your home or garden for spring?

The 39th Annual San Antonio Home & Garden Show returns this weekend at the Alamodome!

If you need help with your home projects, you’ll find the latest products and services for your home and landscape all in one place at the San Antonio Home & Garden Show.

The San Antonio Home & Garden show is family-friendly, as there will be a Kids Zone where children can meet Peppa Pig, while adults can meet builders, remodelers, and check out pools, spas, landscape displays and much more!

"It's a very interactive event that the whole family can enjoy," said Jolind Tays, owner of Firefly Pottery. "There will be hundreds of exhibits from arts and gifts to home renovation."

The San Antonio Home & Garden show takes place Friday through Sunday, and you can even see celebrity guest Jeff Lewis of Bravo's hit show "Flipping Out" this Saturday at 1 p.m.

San Antonio Home & Garden Show schedule:

Friday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ticket giveaway!

You can win four tickets to the San Antonio Home & Garden show here.

For more ticket information, visit sanantoniohomeshows.com or call 210-408-0998.

Information courtesy of the San Antonio Home & Garden Show.

