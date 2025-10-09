SA Picks 2025 — The businesses San Antonio voted #1

SAN ANTONIO – Hello, San Antonio!

The votes are in — thank you to everyone who took part in SA Picks 2025.

This summer, you nominated and voted for thousands of local businesses across nearly 100 categories, and now we’re excited to highlight the winners.

Take a look at some of our SA Picks spotlights by KSAT reporters Devan Karp and Pachatta Pope:

Featured highlights from this year’s SA Picks:

Best Burger: Burger Boy

Favorite Museum: Witte Museum

Best Family Entertainment & Amusement Park: Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Best BBQ: B&B Smokehouse

Nightlife hotspot (Bar, Brewery, Live Music, Margaritas): River North Icehouse

Trusted Home Services: Cowboys Air Conditioning & Heating (HVAC) and The Bearded Plumber (Plumbing)

Thank you!

Thanks again to everyone who nominated, voted, and supported local businesses. If you own a winning business, congratulations! If a favorite of yours didn’t win this year, keep supporting local!