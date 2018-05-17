Del Rio swears in its youngest mayor ever Wednesday, drawing record crowds

DEL RIO, Texas - The city of Del Rio swore in its youngest mayor ever Wednesday.

An Air Force veteran and the city’s first openly gay city official, Bruno “Ralph” Lozano’s swearing in drew in a record crowd in the City Council chambers.

Lozano won with more than 61 percent of the vote. He said his goal is to bring unity to the city, and it all started with a vote.

“We elected officials place our names on ballots in the hopes of achieving many things, but we cannot accomplish a single thing without you, the voter,” Lozano said.

KSAT will air a sit-down interview with Lozano on the News at 5 on Thursday. He will discuss his road to office and his plans for the community he calls home.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.