Pride Center expands hours, programs for LGBTQ youth, older adults

SAN ANTONIO - The Pride Center is expanding the programs and hours to better serve youth and older adults in the LGBTQ community.

The center, located at 1303 McCullough Ave. Suite 160, has expanded its hours of operations to the following:

Monday through Thursday from 3-8 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Center said LGBTQ students are at greater risk for truancy, depression and anxiety than their straight, cisgender peers. It also said LGBTQ older adults are twice as likely to live alone, making them vulnerable to loneliness and isolation, which is why the center is expanding its programs.

The Pride Center will offer a study hall that will serve as a safe space for LGBTQ youth in middle school and high school. The program offers a place for youth to do homework, socialize with other LGBTQ youth, use the cyber center and/or play games.

Volunteer mentors and tutors will help students at the study hall from 3-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. Refreshments will be provided.

Every second Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., LGBTQ youth will be able to learn different art skills such as screen-printing, photography and creative writing through the Artivism program. The students will connect what they learn with activism. Anyone interested can register by clicking here.

The Center, in partnership with Older Adults Technology Services, also offers free technology courses for adults 60 and older. Anyone interested in enrolling can click here or call 210-370-7743 during business hours.

Every third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon, the Pride Center will host Coffee and Connection, which is a social support group where LGBTQ older adults can network, share information and connect in a safe environment.

For more information on the Pride Center, click here.

