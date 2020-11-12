How to do Thanksgiving right – plus, a recipe for Texas pecan green bean casserole

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you ready for Thanksgiving?

The holiday is just two weeks away, and if you need some assistance preparing for the main dishes, H-E-B has you covered.

Whether it’s your first time hosting Thanksgiving or you’ve hosted for decades, here are four tips on how to set a Thanksgiving table.

1. Have enough table space.

Depending on the number of guests you’re hosting, plan accordingly and pick the right table that can seat everyone. A long table is usually preferred when hosting a large dinner party since you will need more room for serving trays and decor.

2. Select a table runner or table cloth.

To dress up your beautiful Thanksgiving dinner, opt-in for a plaid or burlap tablecloth. For those who want to show off their table, use a table runner over a tablecloth. Find a table cloth that highlights the fall season’s rich earthy tones.

3. Use a festive centerpiece

If you have enough space to add in a fun centerpiece, find some pinecones or matte pumpkins. A festive candle display always adds something to an intimate gathering. Popular colors for fall decorating include neutrals such as white, tan, red, gold and orange.

4. Make sure the table is set correctly.

H-E-B recommends using a charger as the base (No. 5), a dinner plate on top of the charger (No. 4), a fall napkin on top of the dinner plate (No. 3) and a salad plate covering the fall napkin (No. 2). On the left-hand side of the charger, place the dinner fork (No. 1) and to the inner right-hand side of the charger, use a dinner knife (No. 6) and to the right of the dinner knife, use a soup spoon (No. 7). At the top right of the charger, place the beverage cup (No. 9) and to the top left of the charger, place the bowl that can be used for soup or a side (No. 8).

H-E-B has provided a handy graphic shown below if you need help on what items to use for the table. (Scroll down to see the full display).

And here’s that recipe we mentioned at the top:

Ingredients ...

1 1/2 pounds of fresh green beans, cut into thirds

1 cup(s) red onions, finely diced

1 Tbsp serrano pepper, seeded and very finely diced

3 slices of H‑E‑B Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon, finely chopped

10 1/2 Oz H‑E‑B Select Ingredients Cream of Poblano Soup

1 cup(s) whole milk

1/2 cup(s) pecans, chopped

3/4 cup(s) H‑E‑B Select Ingredients French Fried Onions

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF. Heat a 10-inch oven-safe skillet on medium-high (cast iron works great for this).

2. Fill skillet half full of water and bring to a boil. While water is heating, cut green beans in thirds (or to desired length).

3. Add green beans to boiling water and cover; cook 5 to 6 minutes then drain into a colander. Green beans should be tender/firm.

4. Add onions, serrano pepper and bacon to same pan. Sauté until bacon is cooked and onions are softened, about 5 minutes.

5. Stir in soup and milk and mix well to combine. Return beans to the pan and stir to coat.

6. Sprinkle pecans and fried onions over the top in an even layer and bake 15 minutes, uncovered, just to toast onions and pecans and finish cooking beans.

Drink pairing

H-E-B recommends trying Shiner - Cheer for a beer pairing and Primarius Pinot Noir for the wine pairing.

Get nutritional information from the recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here.