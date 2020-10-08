Recipe: Vanilla poached apples with granola and yogurt

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Fall is officially here, and to kick off all the wonderful flavors of apples and cinnamon, H-E-B’s chef Scott Tompkins has the perfect recipe for breakfast.

Ingredients

1 qt water

1/2 cup(s) sugar '

1/4 Tsp kosher salt

1 whole vanilla bean, split in half, beans scraped and used

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 large cosmic crisp apples, diced, approximately

4 cups 2 cup(s) Vanilla Greek yogurt, or as needed for serving

2 cup(s) Kind Almond Butter Whole grain clusters, or any granola

Instructions

In a medium-sized pot with a tight-fitting lid add water, sugar, salt, vanilla, lemon juice and apples. Bring to a low boil, then cover pot and turn off heat. Allow to sit for 30 minutes or until apples are very tender and easily pierced with a toothpick. Strain off liquid place apples into a container with and refrigerate until fully cooled. For best results refrigerate apples overnight. To serve, place yogurt into bowls, top with apples and finish with granola. Drizzle honey to garnish if desired. Chef’s note: Save the apple poaching liquid for another use. It can be reduced and used as a cocktail mixer or flavor enhancer to drinks.

Drink pairing

H-E-B recommends trying Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider for a beer pairing to go along with the dish, and if you prefer wine, go with Prima Mazzo Moscato D’Asti.

Shown on the left: Prima Mazzo Moscato D'Asti Shown on the right: Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider

Check out more fall recipes from H-E-B here.