Looking for a quick workout? Try these 60-second burnout squat jumps with David Elder

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

David Elder is traveling the state to find delicious food -- and he’s also prioritizing staying healthy and fit.

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Kraft Fitness is helping Elder on his fitness journey with quick 60-second burnout workouts you can try right at home.

Ready to get started?

It’s time to get up off that sofa or chair because it’s 60-second burnout time with Shawn Kraft, owner of Kraft Fitness, with a round of squat jumps.

Shawn showed Elder some quick fitness tips and a recipe to assist in weight loss and getting in shape.

Shawn Kraft has been training elite athletes for more than 10 years, and has a passion for changing the way his clients see themselves in the world. He has his own nutritional supplement line and offers a Self-Service nutrition plan.

Here’s that Kraft smoothie recipe (Shawn suggests you drink it 1-2 times daily).

8-ounce unsweetened almond milk or water

1 scoop veggie protein

1 scoop GI Revive

1 scoop of All In One Greens

1/2 cup strawberries

1 tablespoon organic peanut butter

If you use Kraft Fitness supplements and share your recipes with Elder on social media, your recipe may be shown on “Texas Eats” in an upcoming episode.

Ad

To learn more about training with Shawn, click here.

KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10, or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Ad

Follow KSAT 12′s Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.