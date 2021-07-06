Dive into summer at this local seafood eatery

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Craving delicious seafood?

As seen on KSAT 12′s Texas Eats, SA Seafood is providing some of the freshest food at an affordable price to hungry locals all over San Antonio.

The restaurant specializes in seafood, fried rice, lo mein and wings. Seafood options range from shrimp, oysters, catfish and snow crab to crawfish.

For those who prefer options on the lighter side, salads are available with chicken or shrimp.

“We offer a unique spin on classic seafood flavors, as well as a variety of Cajun fusion and classic side dishes,” said Ngan Troung, owner of SA Seafood.

Troung mentioned the restaurant also specializes in five varieties of sauces, made from scratch, in-house daily.

“They are the perfect pairing to our seafood selections and wings,” Troung said. “We are also proud to offer the highest quality seafood at an unbeatable price, which sets us apart from the competition.”

Lunch specials are available Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choose an entrée po boy, lo mein or fried rice and get a 24-ounce soft drink for $9.99.

SA Seafood is open for dine-in at 5222 De Zavala Road, Suite No. 330, and offers curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash.

