Does your school have an all-star educator that goes above and beyond in the classroom? We want to know!

Parents or students, do you know an educator who goes above and beyond on a daily basis?

If your school has a coach or teacher who deserves the honor of being KSAT 12′s Educator of the Month contest winner, we want to know.

Now through May, one educator will be picked each month to be awarded a $500 Visa gift card and trophy, as well as to be recognized on KSAT 12 and SA Live. It’s all thanks to Firstmark Credit Union.

Congratulations to Ryan Fink (shown below) from BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus, as he was selected as the December 2021 Educator of the Month winner.

To nominate an educator for KSAT’s Educator of the Month contest, click here and fill out the nomination form.

Ryan Fink, Educator of the Month - December 2021

Educator grants

In addition to KSAT 12′s Educator of the Month contest, Firstmark Credit Union, which has provided the means of the teacher gift cards, gave 15 educators from across eight different school districts a $500 grant to help them fund innovation programming and education initiatives.

The Firstmark Educator Grants are for full-time, K-12 educators and support staff.

“It’s really just a really great opportunity for Firstmark Credit Union to give back to our school district community,” said Marisa Perez-Diaz, executive director for Firstmark Foundation.

Scholarship openings

Each year, Firstmark Credit Union awards 20 college-bound students $1,000 to help cover the cost of higher education. To be eligible, students (or their parent/guardian) must be a Firstmark member in good standing.

Scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors in the top 15% of their graduating class, and funds can be used at any academically accredited two- or four-year college or university. Applicants have from now through Feb. 28 to enter for the scholarship opportunity.

To learn more about Firstmark Credit Union and how the company gives back to the community, watch the segment above, or tap here.