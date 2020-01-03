Fans react with funny memes to reports of Jason Garrett not returning to Cowboys
SAN ANTONIO – Jason Garrett is reportedly not going to continue as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
Jerry Jones has not made an official announcement on Garrett’s future with the franchise, but fans have already shared their thoughts and opinions on the report.
Here’s some of the reaction from fans and others on social media.
January 3, 2020
Cowboys fans like: pic.twitter.com/1J5ttklKWD— Matt H. (@MattHanifan_) January 3, 2020
Jerry Jones: “I‘ll always love you Jason Garrett, I just can’t resign you right now, the #Cowboys fan base will kill me, ok.” pic.twitter.com/XkI6nKBM7r— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 3, 2020
somewhere, Jason Garrett and Jerry Jones pic.twitter.com/jo4sHVNITY— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 3, 2020
Farewell Jason Garrett... pic.twitter.com/ZgPpKLkwHr— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 3, 2020
NFC East fans reacting to Jason Garrett no longer being coach of the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/ZGj2ZEQGUN— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 3, 2020
Cowboys fans after hearing Jason Garrett is OUT as Head Coachpic.twitter.com/QWhY9kVV4v— ʓαcκ ρɛмвɛятσn (@zestyzak24) January 3, 2020
Cowboys fans hearing Jason Garrett is finally gone pic.twitter.com/E4OnWUvR69— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 3, 2020
Jason Garrett showing up to training camp: pic.twitter.com/ObfkiC9Hv6— 🏆 (@MatteBlack95) January 2, 2020
A recap of the meeting between Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett pic.twitter.com/frXKbjq3Mw— Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) January 2, 2020
If you delay a decision long enough all the top coaching candidates will take other jobs and you can keep Jason Garrett pic.twitter.com/hK512Ja3lf— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 31, 2019
Jason Garrett is done pic.twitter.com/4Hkqk4959Q— Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) January 3, 2020
Me refreshing my feed every 2 seconds waiting for the update on Jason Garrett being fired pic.twitter.com/fmpklTwsty— AT (@BrokenTreeHugga) December 30, 2019
Jason garrett at the local Wendy’s telling the 17 year old coworkers how he used to be the coach of the cowboys pic.twitter.com/KAmfuUsmuS— john (@iam_johnw) January 3, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.