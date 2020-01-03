61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

61ºF

Sports

Fans react with funny memes to reports of Jason Garrett not returning to Cowboys

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Cowboys, NFL, Trending, Football, Jerry Jones, Jason Garrett
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, and head coach Jason Garrett talk on the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, and head coach Jason Garrett talk on the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Jason Garrett is reportedly not going to continue as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones has not made an official announcement on Garrett’s future with the franchise, but fans have already shared their thoughts and opinions on the report.

Here’s some of the reaction from fans and others on social media.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: