Report: Jason Garrett’s time with the Dallas Cowboys coming to an end

Jason Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys are splitting ways.

According to ESPN, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Executive Vice President Stephen Jones decided to move forward without the head coach after showing an “abundance of care and respect" for him.

Garrett’s contract is set to expire on Jan. 14. Last February, he was not offered an extension, according to ESPN.

Dallas (8-8) lost control of its postseason fate with a 17-9 loss to the Eagles last week.

The 2019 season was the fourth time Dallas finished .500 under Garrett, whose career record is 87-70, including a 2-3 playoff mark. The first three 8-8 records ran consecutively in his first three full seasons from 2011-13, with the Cowboys losing the finale each time when a win would have put them in the playoffs.

The Cowboys will start their search for Garrett’s replacement after the parting is official, ESPN reported.