Patty Mills brings Indigenous Night to A&T Center to celebrate San Antonio’s beginnings, worldwide cultures

Inspired by the advocacy of longtime Spurs guard Patty Mills, the organization will pay homage to Indigenous cultures across the globe and San Antonio’s origins when the team plays the Miami Heat at the AT&T Center on Sunday afternoon.

The first-ever Indigenous Night was initiated by Mills, who is a strong advocate for Indigenous people and cultures.

The night will also feature the debut of Mills’ apparel collection collaboration with the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation, as well as performances by the local tribe.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Sunday as members of the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation tell the story of San Antonio’s beginnings through several cultural performances.

It will include an elder opening, River Singers, Powwow Dancers, and Aztec Dancers. The celebration will take place inside the Bud Light Courtyard.

The courtyard will open at 12 p.m. and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Patty Mills bobblehead.

The bobblehead depicts Mills holding his ancestral flags, those of the Torres Strait Islanders and Australian Aboriginals.

The Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation will also perform on the Spurs court during the game. The Spurs tip-off against the Heat at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Mills connected with descendants of the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation to create the apparel collection featuring imagery depicting the tribe’s early history.

The Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation are San Antonio’s earliest settlers.

The apparel displays designs that tell the creation story of Tāp Pīlam and the San Antonio River.

The apparel will be available for the first time during Sunday’s game, then online and at the Spurs fan shop at La Cantera.

