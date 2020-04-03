UIL extends timeline for completing athletics this year

Local high school sports teams will have to wait a little longer before they hit the field for practice again.

On Friday morning, the UIL announced that they have modified their ongoing suspension of spring activities and athletic events. This comes after Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order mandating that schools remain temporarily closed through May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, via a March 19 press release, the UIL had intended to resume their athletic schedule on that same date. Now, in-person practices, rehearsals and workouts will remain suspended ‘until further notice.’

There has been no update on the status of the UIL State Boys Basketball Tournament.

In the meantime, coaches can still use technology to teach their student-athletes. That communication is limited to a maximum of eight hours per week and only one hour per weekday. Teams that are currently out of season, including football, are having their remote access limited to a maximum of one hour per weekday.

UIL PRESS RELEASE (April 3, 2020) -- In accordance with the Executive Order issued by Governor Greg Abbott mandating schools remain temporarily closed through Monday, May 4, 2020 due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the University Interscholastic League (UIL) is further modifying contingency plans and extending its previously announced timeline for completing UIL activities this academic school year.

These modifications are based on schools resuming operations on Monday, May 4, 2020. As that date approaches, UIL will monitor all available information and provide member schools with more specific guidance on district and post-season date adjustments related to this new extension.

All in-person practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice and remote instruction remains in place. UIL remains committed to providing a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur prior to resuming contests and games. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials. The UIL will continue to provide timely, ongoing updates and is reassessing this ever-changing situation daily. Please continue to check the UIL website and social media accounts for further updates.

For more information, visit the UIL’s COVID-19 Athletic Page.