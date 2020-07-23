97ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Sports

Hammon assumes head coaching role, Spurs drop first scrimmage to Bucks

Gregg Popovich wears face covering on bench

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: San Antonio Spurs, NBA, Basketball, Becky Hammon, Gregg Popovich
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 14: Assistant coach Becky Hammon (C) of the San Antonio Spurs sits alongside head coach Gregg Popovich (R)during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 14, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 14: Assistant coach Becky Hammon (C) of the San Antonio Spurs sits alongside head coach Gregg Popovich (R)during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 14, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

ORLANDO – When the Spurs took the court in Orlando for their first NBA scrimmage Thursday afternoon, head coach Gregg Popovich was not the one calling the shots.

Instead, as the NBA’s oldest active head coach donned a mask and rode the bench, as assistant coach Becky Hammon assumed head coaching duties against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hammon did not wear a mask. This is part of San Antonio’s plan to rotate coaches throughout the scrimmage schedule. Mitch Johnson will lead the team on Saturday against the Nets, while Will Hardy takes charge on Tuesday against the Pacers.

In the meantime, the Spurs came up short in their first test inside the NBA bubble. After a first quarter stalemate, Milwaukee outscored San Antonio by 18 combined points in the second and third quarters to secure a convincing 113-92 victory.

Lonnie Walker IV led the Spurs with 14 points in 24 minutes. Derrick White (11), Dejounte Murray (13) and Keldon Johnson (11) all finished in double figures. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 22 points in 21 minutes to pace the Bucks.

San Antonio will return to action on Saturday, July 25 against Brooklyn at 3:30 p.m.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE

Spurs Sports Academy hosts virtual camps for kids through July

Spurs’ Popovich in new PSA: ‘Protect each other and mask up, San Antonio’

DeRozan on Spurs’ first practice: “We felt like loose poodles let out of the cage”

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: