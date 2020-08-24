Football and War: From San Antonio to Iraq in 2010

SAN ANTONIO – Oh, how so much has changed in ten years.

Today, many struggle creating a plan that will keep students, coaches, parents and fans safe from catching the coronavirus while in gyms or stadiums. The idea of students playing a game with limited or no fans in the stands is hard to comprehend, especially in the football state that is Texas.

Ten years ago, certain student athletes knew when they gazed into the stands, they would not see their mother or father in attendance.

They were overseas serving our country in a war zone.

Back in 2010, three San Antonio seniors shared their story with KSAT 12 Sports about playing their final high school season without their biggest support group close by.

After the original story aired on Instant Replay, the feature was viewed by hundreds of soldiers, sailors and airmen serving in our Armed Forces in Baghdad, Iraq thanks to a student athlete’s mother.

We appreciate the athletes who took time to share their story and thank all those who serve in our military both home and abroad.

