New Spurs Fiesta-themed jersey leaked online

SAN ANTONIO – For years Spurs fans have asked for an official Fiesta-themed jersey and now it appears they are getting their wish.

A photo of what appears to be the new Spurs City Edition Jersey for the upcoming NBA season was leaked on social media on Friday afternoon.

The jersey is black and features teal, pink and orange striping under the San Antonio name script.

Rumors circulating that this will be the new #Spurs City Edition Jersey for the upcoming season. Fans appear to be finally getting their wish...Fiesta colors! (📸@camisasdanba) #KSATsports #KSATnews #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/KEBBfFuYZa — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) October 30, 2020

Spurs officials have not confirmed if these will be the official City Edition Jerseys, but said to stay tuned for an official announcement.

The jersey is similar to the warmup jacket and pants the team wore in the 1990s, and the colors used for the Alamodome court.

The team’s primary logo also featured the same color scheme.

this------updated (seeing other teams having throwback nights, hearing Spurs might have a throwback night AND court design to go with it!-yes....first time these colors WILL actually be worn on court and not camo so....) #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/kNWKdFLQ0U — G DIZ (@SaBobcat) October 30, 2020

The Spurs went away from the Fiesta look when they opened the AT&T Center in 2002.

For the past few years, the Spurs have used the camouflage themed jerseys as alternates to the traditional black road and white home jerseys.

