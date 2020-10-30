70ºF

New Spurs Fiesta-themed jersey leaked online

Jerseys feature colors used by team in 1990s

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 02: Lonnie Walker IV of the San Antonio Spurs dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO – For years Spurs fans have asked for an official Fiesta-themed jersey and now it appears they are getting their wish.

A photo of what appears to be the new Spurs City Edition Jersey for the upcoming NBA season was leaked on social media on Friday afternoon.

The jersey is black and features teal, pink and orange striping under the San Antonio name script.

Spurs officials have not confirmed if these will be the official City Edition Jerseys, but said to stay tuned for an official announcement.

The jersey is similar to the warmup jacket and pants the team wore in the 1990s, and the colors used for the Alamodome court.

The team’s primary logo also featured the same color scheme.

The Spurs went away from the Fiesta look when they opened the AT&T Center in 2002.

For the past few years, the Spurs have used the camouflage themed jerseys as alternates to the traditional black road and white home jerseys.

