Scholar Athlete: John Carrasco, Warren High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, John Carrasco of Warren High School.

John played wide receiver on the varsity football team this past season where he earned second team all-district honors. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society. John maintains a 3.6 GPA and is ranked in the top 25% of his class. John plans to play football in college and major in engineering.

WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED ABOUT YOURSELF DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“This pandemic has been hard. Doing virtual online has been tough in a whole new environment. I’ve learned more about self-motivation and self-discipline. During these difficult times it can be easy to get distracted and fall behind on school work even while doing athletics on top of that. You learn to manage and keep the grades up.“

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU HAVE LEAVING SCHOOL?

“I’ll always look back at our last football season. It didn’t end the way we wanted it but I’ll always look back and reminisce on those memories.“

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE TO STUDENTS AS THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO IMPACT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AND EDUCATION?

”It’s hard for everybody but we have to fight through. Look to your family and enjoy those moments with them.“

