Scholar Athlete: Te’lem Turner, Warren High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Te’lem Turner of Warren High School.

Te’lem is a three year member of the varsity football team and a member of the varsity track team. Turner was named academic all-district three years in a row. He maintains a 3.6 GPA and is ranked in the top quarter of his class. Turner plans to attend college and major in kinesiology.

WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED ABOUT YOURSELF DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“I learned that I really am a self motivated person. Even when times get hard, I find something to do and get back onto that field.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU HAVE LEAVING SCHOOL?

“Throughout the year it has been really hard but I’ve made so many memories with this team, probably more than I’ve made in my whole life, just being on the field with them.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE TO STUDENTS AS THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO IMPACT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AND EDUCATION?

”Just keep working, find something to motivate you, stay on track and don’t lose focus; don’t let distractions get in your way.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 17 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com