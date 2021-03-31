LaMarcus Aldridge has ‘no regrets’ about time with Spurs, says he was recruited to Brooklyn by Kevin Durant

SAN ANTONIO – LaMarcus Aldridge spoke to the media for the first time Tuesday since his exit from San Antonio and subsequent signing in Brooklyn.

The former Spurs all-star power forward said a number of teams reached out to him throughout the buyout process.

Aldridge and the Spurs agreed to a contract buyout on March 25 after San Antonio was unable to trade the veteran player. He told reporters Nets all-star Kevin Durant helped recruit him to Brooklyn.

“Brooklyn made it known they were interested,” said Aldridge. “KD hit me up quick and said, ‘definitely come here,’ so I just waited it out and weighed my options.”

Aldridge said his relationship with former Spurs assistant coach and current Nets general manager Sean Marks helped make his decision easier. The seven-time all-star said he’s not concerned about being a starter or all-star type player with Brooklyn and he was “just here to play basketball.”

Aldridge added that playing in Brooklyn is an “opportunity to be on a winning team and bring some things that I think can help.”

Aldridge spent five-plus seasons with the Spurs and was named to the NBA All-Star team three times while in San Antonio, but his role with the Spurs diminished this season as head coach Gregg Popovich moved ahead with the development of the team’s younger players.

Popovich decided to bring Aldridge off the bench earlier this season and then announced after the NBA All-Star break the team and Aldridge had mutually decided to part ways. Aldridge was asked during his media availability about his time in San Antonio.

“My whole time there was great. I have no regrets. I learned a lot for sure. The defensive mentality, the whole discipline side of things and how to take care of business and be a good team,” said Aldridge. “I think everything I did there and learned there can definitely help here.”

The Spurs are scheduled to play against Aldridge and the Nets on May 12 in Brooklyn.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich reaction to reports LaMarcus Aldridge will sign the Brooklyn Nets after he was bought out by San Antonio earlier this week. (H/T question @tom_orsborn). #KSATsports #NBA pic.twitter.com/qqBYUR8xqC — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) March 27, 2021

