Federer to play the French Open, preparing for it at Geneva

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in four sets, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Roger Federer announced Sunday April 18, 2021, he will play at the French Open, and the Swiss star is preparing for it on home clay at a tournament in Geneva next month. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

PARIS – Roger Federer announced Sunday he will play at the French Open, and the Swiss star is preparing for it on home clay at a tournament in Geneva next month.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed his plans on his official Twitter page.

“Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris. Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again,” Federer wrote.

Federer will aim for his 104th career title at the Geneva Open, which takes place May 16-22 — shortly before Roland Garros begins in Paris on May 30. The 39-year-old Federer won his only French Open in 2009 and lost to 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semifinals two years ago.

He did not play there last year.

Federer had a repeat operation on his right knee after a first procedure in February 2020. When that bothersome knee kept swelling up after bike rides or walks with his four children, he announced in June that he had had a second surgery.

The seventh-ranked Federer made his comeback from a 13-month injury layoff at the Qatar Open last month, beating Dan Evans in three sets and then losing in three to Nikoloz Basilashvili after failing to convert a match point.

Federer is also trying to win Wimbledon for a record-extending ninth time, having lost to Novak Djokovic in a fifth-set tiebreaker two years ago. Federer served for the match and had two championship points.

The grass-court major was canceled last year for the first time since 1945 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is scheduled to be played June 28 to July 11.

