The takeaway: Diamondbacks' Calhoun praises kid's catch

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun, left, celebrates his solo home run with David Peralta during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ATLANTA – Kole Calhoun will always cherish his childhood memory of catching a foul ball hit by Tony Gwynn in spring training.

“I thought that was the coolest thing in the world,” the Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder said Saturday.

Now that he's 33 and in his ninth major league season, Calhoun can still appreciate those moments — especially when he was inches away from watching another kid enjoy a similar highlight.

In the fourth inning of the Diamondbacks' 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, Calhoun ran toward the stands to try to catch a foul ball hit by Austin Riley. Calhoun reached into the stands, thinking he could make the grab.

Instead, a boy wearing glasses and holding a baseball glove made what Calhoun believed was a very difficult catch near the netting that protects fans.

Ad

Calhoun and the Diamondbacks will have to wait another day to try again for a win in Atlanta. Saturday night's game was postponed by inclement weather, forcing a traditional doubleheader to be scheduled for Sunday.

Calhoun said Saturday he initially wasn't sure if fan interference might be called. Because the ball would have landed in the stands, it was within the fan's rights to catch it.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo left the dugout for a brief consultation with plate umpire Vic Carapazza.

Ad