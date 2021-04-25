Magic coach Steve Clifford tests positive, status uncertain

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford calls a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Friday, April 16, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Orlando coach Steve Clifford has tested positive for coronavirus, though he and the team are waiting on re-tests before determining if he will have to miss time.

Clifford does not expect to be cleared in time for Sunday’s home game against Indiana, though no final determination has been made yet. He may be able to coach in Monday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers, provided he returns two negative tests by then.

Clifford originally tested positive Thursday night. He returned two negative tests Friday, giving hope that the first positive was a false result, then learned Saturday afternoon that a test he took that morning came back positive.

“I feel fine,” Clifford said Saturday evening. “I have no temperature. I feel 100%.”

If Clifford cannot coach Sunday or in subsequent games, Magic assistant Tyrone Corbin will take his place.

Clifford has received both doses of the Moderna vaccine, getting the second one on Thursday. He is not yet considered “fully vaccinated” by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, since two weeks have not passed since his final dose. He said he has experienced no side effects from getting the vaccine.

He has dealt with some health issues in the past, including missing 21 games during the 2017-18 season when he coached in Charlotte after problems caused by sleep deprivation presented themselves, and he left a game at Minnesota in March 2020 after experiencing dizziness caused by dehydration.

“I feel comfortable that I’m not really in danger,” Clifford said. “That with the fact that my temperature, my oxidation numbers, how I feel, I have no side effects right now, I’m very comfortable with that.”