Sports

UIL State Track & Field Championships Recap: Class 5A, 2A Friday

Shiner boys win team title, Yorktown’s Sinast earns two golds

Andrew Cely
, Sports Producer/Reporter

Boerne Champion, Shiner and Southwest all brought home gold medals after Friday night's action at the UIL State Track and Field Championships.
Boerne Champion, Shiner and Southwest all brought home gold medals after Friday night's action at the UIL State Track and Field Championships. (KSAT)

AUSTIN – The second day of the UIL State Track and Field Championships brings state records and more champions to the greater San Antonio area, including thrilling performances from Boerne Champion, Alamo Heights, Southwest, Shiner and Yorktown.

FULL HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION COMING SOON!

STATE CHAMPIONS

AthleteEventPerformance
Madeleine Fey (Southwest)Discus Throw144′ 7″
Kailey Sinast (Yorktown)2A 100m Hurdles
2A 300m Hurdles		14.91
44.85
Anastacia Gonzales (Boerne Champion)5A 1600m run4:49.11
Shiner4x200m Relay1:28.29

ICYMI: Class 3A/4A Highlights from Thursday’s events!

