UIL State Track & Field Championships Recap: Class 5A, 2A Friday

AUSTIN – The second day of the UIL State Track and Field Championships brings state records and more champions to the greater San Antonio area, including thrilling performances from Boerne Champion, Alamo Heights, Southwest, Shiner and Yorktown.
STATE CHAMPIONS
|Athlete
|Event
|Performance
|Madeleine Fey (Southwest)
|Discus Throw
|144′ 7″
|Kailey Sinast (Yorktown)
|2A 100m Hurdles
2A 300m Hurdles
|14.91
44.85
|Anastacia Gonzales (Boerne Champion)
|5A 1600m run
|4:49.11
|Shiner
|4x200m Relay
|1:28.29