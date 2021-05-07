UIL State Track & Field Championships Recap: Class 3A, 4A Thursday

AUSTIN – After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Class 3A and 4A athletes return to Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin for the first day of competition at the UIL State Track & Field Championships.
STATE CHAMPIONS
|Name
|Event
|Performance
|John Hanson (SA Great Hearts Northern Oaks)
|3A Discus Throw
3A Shot Put
|174′ 6″
58′ 7″
|Joy Sherwood (SA Great Hearts Monte Vista)
|3A Pole Vault
|12′ 9″
|Davyon Williams (Cuero)
|4A High Jump
|6′ 10.5″
|Christian Marshall (Wimberley)
|4A 110m Hurdles
|14.27 sec
|Cutler Zamzow (Goliad)
|3A 400m run
|47.87 sec
|Kyla Hill (Goliad)
|3A 300m Hurdles
|42.95 sec
|Goliad girls
|3A 4x400m Relay
|3:57.13