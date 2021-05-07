Clear icon
UIL State Track & Field Championships Recap: Class 3A, 4A Thursday

Hanson, Sherwood bring titles back to San Antonio, Goliad shines in 3A competition

Andrew Cely
, Sports Producer/Reporter

AUSTIN – After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Class 3A and 4A athletes return to Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin for the first day of competition at the UIL State Track & Field Championships.

STATE CHAMPIONS

NameEventPerformance
John Hanson (SA Great Hearts Northern Oaks)3A Discus Throw
3A Shot Put		174′ 6″
58′ 7″
Joy Sherwood (SA Great Hearts Monte Vista)3A Pole Vault12′ 9″
Davyon Williams (Cuero)4A High Jump6′ 10.5″
Christian Marshall (Wimberley)4A 110m Hurdles14.27 sec
Cutler Zamzow (Goliad)3A 400m run47.87 sec
Kyla Hill (Goliad)3A 300m Hurdles42.95 sec
Goliad girls3A 4x400m Relay3:57.13

