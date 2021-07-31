Cowboys QB Dak Prescott discusses right shoulder soreness

OXNARD, California – Two days after leaving practice with soreness in his shoulder, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed that this a first for him.

“I just never really felt soreness in my arm, to be honest with you,” Dak said after Friday’s practice. “I guess you can say it’s new. When I had my 28th birthday yesterday, you get a little older and you have to change up the way you do things.”

The face of the franchise was asked if he worked out too much during the off season, or if there was something he could point to that might have caused the problem.

“I threw a lot of times from just sitting down, so maybe some of those put some stress on my arm that I didn’t necessarily have to.”

Prescott also informed the media that he had felt a little pain in his shoulder on Tuesday before Wednesday’s practice and thought he could play through it before he shut himself down.

“I was never really worried,” Prescott explained. “Honestly, 5 to 10 minutes before I even came out, I started to think about how I’m feeling. I thought I was going to warm up ,and I was feeling tightness or whatever. As a competitor you just want to push through it.”

Dak did attempt that but realized it wasn’t worth the risk especially after it took him 9 months to return from his horrific ankle injury.

“I was a little bummed about it, but I’m still being active. I’m still seeing the defense, still being a part of everything. So it’s not obviously anything like the ankle was, and I know I will be fine.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott will be evaluated on Monday to see when he can start throwing again.

