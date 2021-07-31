Clear icon
87º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott discusses right shoulder soreness

“I guess you could say it’s new”

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: NFL, Football, Cowboys, Cowboys Camp, Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, left, during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, left, during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

OXNARD, California – Two days after leaving practice with soreness in his shoulder, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed that this a first for him.

“I just never really felt soreness in my arm, to be honest with you,” Dak said after Friday’s practice. “I guess you can say it’s new. When I had my 28th birthday yesterday, you get a little older and you have to change up the way you do things.”

The face of the franchise was asked if he worked out too much during the off season, or if there was something he could point to that might have caused the problem.

“I threw a lot of times from just sitting down, so maybe some of those put some stress on my arm that I didn’t necessarily have to.”

Prescott also informed the media that he had felt a little pain in his shoulder on Tuesday before Wednesday’s practice and thought he could play through it before he shut himself down.

“I was never really worried,” Prescott explained. “Honestly, 5 to 10 minutes before I even came out, I started to think about how I’m feeling. I thought I was going to warm up ,and I was feeling tightness or whatever. As a competitor you just want to push through it.”

RELATED: Prescott dodges questions about vaccination status

Dak did attempt that but realized it wasn’t worth the risk especially after it took him 9 months to return from his horrific ankle injury.

“I was a little bummed about it, but I’m still being active. I’m still seeing the defense, still being a part of everything. So it’s not obviously anything like the ankle was, and I know I will be fine.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott will be evaluated on Monday to see when he can start throwing again.

MORE COWBOYS COVERAGE

FEATURE: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks return to Oxnard, Dak Prescott & more!

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman visits Cowboys Camp, talks Dak Prescott

Cowboys running back opens up about fumbles, vaccine controversy

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

email

twitter