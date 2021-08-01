Randy Gregory: The most dominant player at Cowboys camp

OXNARD, California – In the Dallas Cowboys’ return to Oxnard, there is one player who has stood out from the start:

Defensive end Randy Gregory.

His rebirth has come as a result of hard work on and off the field. Mental health issues and substance abuse has restricted his true potential. He has played in only 38 games since the Cowboys drafted him in 2015, including missing the entirety of the 2017 and 2019 seasons.

“In the times in the past, I was a very anxious individual,” Gregory told the media on Saturday. “I was a guy who had low self esteem, and I didn’t do very well in situations like this.”

Gregory’s confidence has grown since those setbacks. Cowboys fans saw glimpses of his talent in 2020. After missing the first six games due to a prior suspension, Gregory played 10 games and recorded 3.5 sacks, 21 combined tackles -- 15 of those solo -- four tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.

With a full season under his belt and a new defensive scheme under freshly-hired coordinator Dan Quinn, there’s no telling how impactful Gregory can be in 2021.

“I had my chances and I think I did a good job during those chances,” Gregory said. “The big thing about this year is getting more of those chances and being able to go out there and produce. I definitely feel more confident. I think that’s obviously going to go up as I get more reps. There is still a lot to prove on the field. From this point on I just have to put some good play on the field and stay out of trouble which I’m trying to do.”

