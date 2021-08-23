KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage: Stream high school football games, live scores and schedules, highlights and a new preview show

This season, KSAT 12 is running an all-out blitz with Big Game Coverage to bring you the best and most comprehensive reporting on local high school football and sports in San Antonio and the South-Central Texas and Hill Country region.

In addition to a new live preview show and free Big Game Coverage newsletter this season, KSAT 12 Sports has also teamed up with Texas Sports Productions to stream more than 100 live high school football games across South Texas during the 2021 season.

Stream live games

There are three ways to access KSAT’s multi-stream experience Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, starting Aug. 26:

See the full livestream schedule here.

Watch the Big Game Coverage Preview show live Thursdays at 4 p.m.

Another new addition to Big Game Coverage this season will be a live preview show each Thursday at 4 p.m. on KSAT.com, the Big Game Coverage app and KSAT’s free streaming app.

KSAT 12 Sports and Instant Replay producer Daniel P. Villanueva gets the KSAT 12 Sports Director Greg Simmons and Anchor Larry Ramirez together in studio Thursday afternoons to talk all things football, including 12′s Top 12 ranking and the best players to watch.

You’ll also hear from KSAT 12′s Andrew Cely, Mike Klein, RJ Marquez and more.

Subscribe to the free BGC newsletter for everything in one place

KSAT 12 Sports reporter and producer Andrew Cely will be sending a free Big Game Coverage newsletter on Thursdays and Sundays to keep you updated on everything local high school football this season.

Sign up for the newsletter here.

Download the Big Game Coverage app

Get scores, highlights, player and coach interviews, weekly rankings and the top players in the area on KSAT’s Big Game Coverage page or download the app.