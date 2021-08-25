See who made 2021 KSAT BGC Elite 12 list; Plus 100 more of the top senior football players in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – The 2021 high school football season is set to kickoff this weekend with an action packed schedule. The San Antonio area is one of the more competitive regions across the state with several skilled student-athletes, and this year it’s no different.
Here’s a look at the 6th Annual KSAT Elite 12 list which highlights this year’s top senior high school football players across the San Antonio area. Myself (RJ), Larry Ramirez and sports photojournalist Mark Mendez put the list together.
We also feature the “Next 12 List,” and more of the area’s top high school football players separated by state classifications. There are a total of 121 players on this year’s lists.
This is the most expansive roster in the history of the KSAT Elite 12, which dates back to 2016. You can take a look back at the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 KSAT Elite 12 classes by clicking on the link. This annual list is made up entirely of seniors and class of 2022 college recruits. Let’s get to it.
2021 KSAT ELITE 12 LIST
1. Richie Torres, Southside QB, verbally committed to Nebraska
Larry’s Take: 6-5 quarterback with a big right arm. He excels at keeping plays alive and making something out of nothing. Southside HC Ricky Lock told me how special Richie is during his sophomore season.
2. Dareion Murphy, Floresville RB, verbally committed to Princeton
Larry’s Take: Smooth and shifty runner with excellent vision. All he needs is a small window to hit and he will take it the distance.
3. Treylin Payne, Judson LB, verbally committed to Houston
Larry’s Take: A tackling machine who can stuff the run and make plays from sideline to sideline. Has a nose for the ball for sure. The leader of Judson’s defense.
4. Ben Rios, Central Catholic OL, verbally committed to UTSA
Larry’s Take. One of the best offensive linemen in San Antonio and Texas. For C/O 2022, 24/7 Sports has him ranked as one of the best OTs in Texas at 156. He’s a beast and will protect his quarterback at all costs.
5. Aiden Iniesta-Rodriguez, Brandeis DB/ATH
Larry’s Take: Truly heart over height with AIR. At 5-7 he plays with a huge chip on his shoulder because he’s tired of hearing he’s not tall enough. Great athlete, great instincts with tremendous closing speed. During games he’s on truly AIR island because teams don’t test him.
6. Rashawn Galloway, Boerne QB, verbally committed to Texas State (baseball)
Larry’s Take: Strong arm, great leader, high football IQ. Solid base means he can beat you with his legs as well. As good as he is at football, he’s probably even better at baseball. Superb athlete.
7. Nevon Cooper, Madison WR
Larry’s Take: Hasn’t had enough touches during his HS career and that should change this season. Dude is a weapon and a touchdown waiting to happen. Give him an inch and he’ll run a mile.
8. Alan Caracheo, Judson DB
Larry’s Take: This is another bad dude. Caracheo had 78 tackles, 4 picks, 5 PBUS, 4 FF, 9 TFL, 2 TDs in 8 games as a junior. Has great speed, cover skills and he loves to hit. 24/7 Sports ranks him as the 124th best safety in Texas C/O 2022.
9. Isaiah Edwards, Madison LB
Larry’s Take: Strong versatile LB who’s really coming into his own. Has great instincts and does a nice job shedding off blockers to make a play. Had 8 TFL last season.
10. Daveon Hook, Steele DB
Larry’s take: You know he’s good if he plays DB at Steele HS. He can cover, he can hit, he’s got great speed to make up for any mistakes. Last season he chased down a receiver who was nearly 15 yards behind Steele’s defense to tackle him short of the endzone.
11. Leonard Adams, Stevens DB
Larry’s Take: 4-year starter, big hitter with lockdown ability. Has great speed and is part of a solid secondary at Stevens. He is one of the best DBs in San Antonio. I enjoyed watching his Hudl video.
12. Sylas Gomez, Central Catholic QB, verbally committed to Army
Larry’s Take: Solid, solid quarterback who can beat you with his arm and legs. He makes great reads and completed 69.5% of his passes as a junior. Strong leader and high football IQ.
2021 NEXT 12 LIST
13. Michael Burroughs, Judson QB
14. Tevon Cortez, Steele DB
15. John Locke, O’Connor QB/WR, verbally committed to Colorado State
16. James Dawn, New Braunfels OL
17. Esteban Guillory, Cornerstone DB
18. DeAndre Marshall, Central Catholic OL, verbally committed to UTSA
19. Austin DeArmond, Reagan OL
20. Ian Box, Seguin DL
21. Ty Short, Antonian OL
22. Canaan Fairley, Johnson WR
23. Karson Kaiser, Boerne Champion QB
24. Britton Moore, Reagan QB
OTHER TOP CLASS 6A PLAYERS IN SAN ANTONIO AREA (In alphabetical order):
Zacchaeus Anderson, Roosevelt OL
Miguel Becker, Madison DB/ATH
Jahire Campos, Judson OL
Ashton Capitano, O’Connor DB
Isaiah Carrillo, LEE QB
Jamel Criswell, Taft WR
Adam Cuevas, Brandeis LB
Micheal Doty, Johnson RB
Jonah Dunlap, MacArthur RB
Justin Elmore, Steele DL/OL
Josh Farhner, Steele RB
Cornell George, East Central LB
Ethan Jace Gonzales, Stevens WR
Joaquin Gutierrez, Warren WR
Aiden Herrera, Reagan LB
Demetrius Hicks, Taft DB
Trace Higginbontham, New Braunfels WR
Christen Holt, Clemens OL
Xadrian Huerta, John Jay RB
Justice Hurt, Taft QB
Ben Klar, Marshall DB/RB
Malachi Lane, Smithson Valley LB
Tadion Lott, East Central
Benjamin McCreary, Johnson RB
Christopher Medelez, Holmes QB
Joseph Montez, Brennan OL
Gabriel Owen, Brennan OL
Ben Pruski, Clemens QB
Ryker Purdy, New Braunfels RB
Ethan Rayfield, Clark DB
Zenin Rudnick, Reagan OL
Kolton Scheppler, Smithson Valley LB
Jaycob Sifuentes, South San DE
TeShaun Singleton, Steele RB
Reginald Stewart, East Central WR
Bryce Taylor, Clemens DB
Chris Taylor, Steele WR
Noah Villegas, Clemens K
Xavier Walton, Harlan DB
Alyzha Williams, Brennan LB
Isaiah Williams, Wagner QB
Lavon Williams, Roosevelt QB
Treylon Williams, Clemens LB
Jacob Young, Roosevelt OL
OTHER TOP CLASS 5A PLAYERS IN SAN ANTONIO AREA (In alphabetical order):
Marcquise Anthony, Brackenridge WR
Drew Berry, Canyon QB
Jaidyn Birts, Southwest OL/DL
Ryan Brandon, Boerne Champion WR
Daunte Brooks, Sam Houston QB
Seth Bullard, Medina Valley DE/LB
Elijah Cantu, Memorial QB
Matthew Castillo, McCollum LB
Roan Erwin, Alamo Heights LB
Jake Friesenhahn, Southwest RB/LB
D’Marrion Gonzales, Highlands RB
Brandon Gonzalez, Edison QB
Jacob Gutierrez, Highlands QB
Boone Hetrick, Alamo Heights OL
Jackson Johnston, Kerrville Tivy
Caleb King, Veterans Memorial
Kaleb Hernandez, Burbank WR
Davis Pike, Boerne Champion WR
Danny Pena, Edison WR
Naythan Pena, Southwest Legacy LB
Alex Rodriguez, Boerne Champion RB
Joseph Rodriguez, Harlandale QB
Davontray Simmons, Sam Houston WR
James Sobey, Alamo Heights QB
JC Solitaire, Veterans Memorial, RB/ATH
Joe Tarvin, Medina Valley DL
Xavier Tellez, Lanier ATH/DB
Zezar Tovar, Southwest Legacy QB
Dontrevious Wellons, Lanier DL
Cody Wilkerson, Southside DL
O’Mariay Wingate, Veterans Memorial, LB/DE
OTHER TOP CLASS 2A-4A AND PRIVATE SCHOOL PLAYERS IN SAN ANTONIO AREA (In alphabetical order):
Amir Ali, Holy Cross DE
Lezerrick Banks, Randolph RB/LB
Tanner Beakley, Marion QB
Nick Billings, Navarro QB
Nathaniel Borrego, YMLA DL/OL
Douglas Brooks, Shiner ATH
Ernest Davila, Poteet RB
Koal Detmer, Somerset QB
Trevor Fuller, Poth LB
Jude George, Poth QB
Brady Hackebeil, Devine QB/DB
Ivan Hoyt, Cornerstone ATH, verbally committed to Dartmouth
Xion LaGrant, Cornerstone DB
Tanner Lundy, Boerne LB
Myzel Miller, Cornerstone RB/S
Andre Morón, Cornerstone ATH
Brian Ortiz, Holy Cross OL/DL
Kolten Ramey, Canyon Lake DE
Ethan Sanders, SACS OL
Luke Shaffer, Falls City QB/K
Adrian Vasquez, Natalia RB/LB
Brody Whitson, Navarro, DE/RB
Moses Wray, Wimberley RB