Scholar Athlete: Rylee Davis, Madison High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Rylee Davis of Madison High School.

Rylee is a four-year member and captain of the varsity volleyball team. She was named Second-Team All-District and is an Academic All-American. She’s also been named to the TCVA All-Star team and is an AVCA All-American. She’s a member of the NHS and has performed community service through the Meals on Wheels program. Rylee maintains a 107 GPA and is ranked in the top 3% of her class. Rylee has committed to play volleyball for Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida where she will major in Biochemistry.

WHAT HAS HIGH SCHOOL BEEN LIKE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC?

”The pandemic really hit us hard because we weren’t together as often. We usually have classes together so the team bonding aspect of it all was separated last year but this year is even better. We have team bonding after school now, we hang out on the weekends and so we have ten times the more joy and love for each other than we did last year.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Getting to know coach Shannon Wolfe in general. She’s like a second mom to me at this point. She is honestly one of the greatest people in my life so far so she’s just had a tremendous impact on my life here at Madison High School.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Put school first always even before napping or your extra lunch, always put your school first because it can all come spiralling down once the athletics part starts to kick in.”

