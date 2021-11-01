Scholar Athlete: Abigail Perez, Madison High School

Abigail Perez of Madison High School is selected as the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, October 31, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Abigail Perez of Madison High School.

Congrats to our Scholar Athlete of the Week, Abigail Perez from Madison High School. #KSATsports #KSATbgc

READ MORE: https://t.co/CjxUGatL0U pic.twitter.com/8sKV4oStPh — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) November 1, 2021

Abigail is a two-year member of the varsity basketball team. She’s also a one-year member of the varsity track and field team. She was named Academic All-District last year as a junior. Abigail performs community service through Northeast Pediatrics and New Vision Community Church. She maintains a 106 GPA and is ranked in the top 5% of her class. Abigail plans to attend college, major in Psychology and become a children’s counselor.

WHAT HAS HIGH SCHOOL BEEN LIKE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC?

“Last year was really tough because we lost a month in basketball due to all the positive Covid-19 cases. I’m hoping this year we get a full season and full preseason and do more team bonding.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“It’s definitely been a rollercoaster especially since freshman year. Last year I didn’t get to really experience the junior year since I had to learn through a computer screen. This year I hope to make it all worth it. This year is special since I get to be one of the leaders on the team - I feel like it’s a big step.”

Ad

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Don’t procrastinate, do everything on time, communicate with your teachers because they understand how tough it can be to be a student athlete so they’ll help you out.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com