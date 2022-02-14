Scholar Athlete: Zayda Ramirez, Brennan High School

Zayda Ramirez of Brennan High School is selected as Instant Replay's Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, February 13, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Zayda Ramirez of Brennan High School.

Zayda is the captain and three-year member of the varsity volleyball team where she was named First-Team Academic three times and was Academic All-State this past season. She’s also a four-year member of the marching band and three-year member of the wind ensemble band. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and performs community service through the San Antonio Food Bank and is a youth group leader at Vacation Bible School. Zayda maintains a 97.5 GPA and is ranked in the top ten percent of her class. Zayda plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in biochemistry.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memories of high school are doing marching band for four years and playing volleyball. I’m excited to graduate and further my career in college.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Definitely put dedication to both athletics and academics because that’s what you’re passionate about. You also have to find a balance between the two.”

