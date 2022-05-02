Scholar Athlete: Destiny Rodriguez, Judson High School

Destiny Rodriguez of Judson High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, May 1, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Destiny Rodriguez of Judson High School.

Destiny is a four-year member of the varsity softball team. She was named First-Team All-District since she was a freshman and Academic All-State the last two years. She was also a member of the back-to-back undefeated district champion teams at Judson. She was named to the Class 6A All-State team and 6A All-Star team in 2021. She’s a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and performs community service through Northeast Methodist Hospital, various food banks, blood drives and softball camps. Destiny maintains a 3.8 GPA and is ranked in the top eight percent of her class. Destiny will play softball for the University of Tennessee and major in Neuroscience.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“The best memories of the past four years was when we went to state last year. Even though we fell short, I still loved the opportunity that I got to play with my sisters there.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE GOING THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“Sophomore year was feeling pretty good for us in the preseason but then it was cut short. Junior year, as a team we loved it, we went to state and we loved being home then coming out here at 2 p.m. and going hard every game. This year it’s a little different but we’ll get it done.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Growing up as a little girl I always followed in my parents footsteps and everything that they would tell me. So I would take in what your parents tell you and all the motivation the coaches and other athletes give you. Take that in, just keep moving forward but also live in the moment as well.”

