Scholar Athlete: Joe-Angel Perez, Holy Cross High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Joe-Angel Perez of Holy Cross High School.

Joe-Angel is a four-year member of the varsity football team and three-year member of the varsity track team. He has received All-State honors as a junior in both sports and was a silver medal winner in the 4x400 relay for TAPPS Division 4. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, Campus Ministry and is a school ambassador. He also volunteers at his local food bank. Joe-Angel is ranked twelfth in his class, maintains a 3.6 GPA and plans to attend the University of Incarnate Word and become a nurse.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memory of high school so far was being part of the Holy Bowl as a freshman. The atmosphere was insane. I’m looking forward to our class senior trip to Colorado. I’m excited to make memories that will last a lifetime with my friends.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

”Holy Cross made it easy for us to balance athletics and academics. The teachers understand that 80% of our school is involved in athletics. They understand and want us to succeed. The teachers help us and keep us mentally focused. We go to practice, we go home, before you eat dinner get some homework done. Do what you have to do.”

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO BECOME AFTER COLLEGE AND WHY?

“I want to be in the medical program and become a registered nurse after graduation. My mother is a nurse and I want to follow after her and the idea of helping others. The pandemic had a big deal with this decision. We had family members catch Covid-19 and it hurts. But you see your mom helping others as a nurse, putting her health on the line. I want to be like her.”

