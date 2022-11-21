Scholar Athlete: Avery Green, Harlandale High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Avery Green of Harlandale High School.
Avery is a four-year member and current captain of both the volleyball and track teams. In volleyball, she was named First-Team All-District this season. was named Academic All-District the last three years and made First-Team Academic All-State. In track, she was named Academic All-District three years in a row and First-Team All-District as a junior. She’s the Treasurer of both the Senior Class and Student Council, is a member of the National Honor Society and is a Peer Tutor. Avery maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked number one in her class. Avery plans to attend Baylor University and major in Health Science Studies, attend medical school and become a Dermatologist.
WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?
“Winning back-to-back district championships is my fondest memory of high school. Not only that but going undefeated this season as well.”
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?
“It’s all about time management. You may have to make sacrifices but in the end it will definitely be worth it.”
WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?
“I plan to attend Baylor University, major in Health Science Studies and play volleyball at the club level.”
